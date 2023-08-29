Whitefish School District eyes high school expansion

WHITEFISH - Voters will soon decide whether an expansion project at Whitefish High School will move forward.

The $33.7 million bond proposal would expand the current high school to help meet student enrollment as that number continues to grow across the district.

The bond would also fund a new athletic complex — allowing the district to host sporting events on campus.

School district officials said the bond proposal includes 24 additional classrooms, labs and shops while aiming to expand career technical education facilities.

According to the school district, a property with a $600,000 assessed market value would see taxes increase by $146.59 per year if the bond is approved.

Mail-in ballots will be mailed out on Sept. 14, 2023, and must be received by the school district by Oct. 3, 2023.

Ballots may be mailed or dropped off at the Whitefish School District Office.

Additional information about the bond request can be found at www.whitefishschools.org.