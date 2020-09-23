Whitefish school district to remain in a hybrid model until Oct. 9

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District is choosing to continue with a hybrid learning model until Oct. 9.

The District originally was planning to return to 100% in-person learning on Sept. 28. Currently, half the students do virtual learning for the first part of the week while the other half do in-person learning. Then, they switch.

Whitefish Schools Superintendent Dave Means says in a letter that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Flathead Valley -- and in the school the district -- will continue with the hybrid model until Oct. 9.

In this letter, Means references the Flathead City-County Health Department and their suggestion for staying in the hybrid model until cases decline. He went onto say that remaining in this hybrid model will prevent the school from going completely remote, which is a likely possibility if cases increase.

Means finishes the letter by saying the district will continue to monitor and update the situation as necessary.

