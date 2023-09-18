Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Committee extends survey deadline

WHITEFISH — Many towns across Montana rely on tourism to support the economy but tourism affects the livability of these areas.

Whitefish residents have an extended period to comment on this issue.

The Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Committee put out a survey in August to learn how tourism is affecting the community character, livability and community engagement of the city.

The original deadline of September 15 has been extended through October 15, 2023, in order to add to the over 600 responses they have received so far.

The survey will be used to update the original tourist management plan that came out in 2019.

Residents, part-time residents, employees, or business owners in Whitefish can go to sustainablewhitefish.com to take the survey.