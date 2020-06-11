Whitefish launches initiative to keep businesses safe as tourism increases

The city of Whitefish promotes responsible tourism with a new initiative called clean, careful, connected.

Whitefish City manager Dana Smith told MTN that the city is working with the Whitefish convention and visitors bureau to keep businesses and tourists safe.

She explained to MTN that the city is providing businesses with resources like informational fliers and frequently asked questions to keep visitors safe from the spread of coronavirus.

"There are different types of fliers, posters that businesses can download and print and they can put them in their windows or however else they'd like to use them," she said. "The city is working on a similar banner to put above highway 93 so that as people are entering downtown Whitefish they're reminded that we are still in a state where we need to be cautious of COVID-19. It has not gone away."

Smith told MTN that tourism traffic is picking up downtown and expects to see more tourists in July.

She adds that if businesses have any questions regarding safety and sanitation please contact the Flathead County Health department.

If you would like more information and resources please visit Whitefish COVID cares website.