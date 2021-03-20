Whitefish theatre company upgrades to new space in vacated cinema

WHITEFISH — Alpine Theatre Project in Whitefish has moved into a new space with more room for actors to act on stage, as they were previously in a garage tucked between two businesses.

Alpine Theatre Project began their move from their garage space to the vacant mountain semaphore location in Whitefish which gives the group 11,000 square feet to work with.

“We've always tried to switch things up. We've always tried to surprise people; this is definitely surprising. It's unexpected even for us,” said ATP’s Development Director Luke Walrath.

A theater company moving into a vacant movie theater is surprising even for Walrath, and with the help of team members and Walrath's wife working with twice the space they had, it can be used for an endless number of productions and work spaces.

“We did not anticipate necessarily being here but they are very good at imagining possibilities,” said Walrath.

The old cinema offers Alpine Theatre Project more than just increased space.

“This gives us increased capacity to teach more students, to offer a bigger variety of classes," said Walrath.

With enough space for individual offices, and even a vocal training room, the theater company is excited.

The old cinema left behind sound equipment and even risers, and with numerous rooms tucked away, Alpine Theatre Project is excited to present their first feature film here.

“It's ironic that a live theater company has moved into an old movie theater and the first show they're doing is actually a movie,” Walrath said.

"Next to Normal," a Pulitzer-prize winning rock musical will make its Alpine Theatre Project Debut on April 3.

