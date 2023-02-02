Whitefish Winter Carnival, Frosty the Brewfest returning to the Flathead

KALISPELL - It's going to be a busy weekend in the Flathead, with the Whitefish Winter Carnival and Frosty the Brewfest in Kalispell.

The winter carnival kicks off Friday night with the annual Gala and on Saturday, the big events are the Penguin Plunge and Grand Parade.

While these events do collide with the Brewfest, there is plenty of fun to be had for all ages in Whitefish and Kalispell.

“I think there's plenty of room in the valley to have multiple signature events on the same day we know that we'll get a good turnout this week and we're not worried about winter carnival being on the same day whatsoever. I think it's going to be a great party,” said Bias Brewing co-owner Gabe Mariman.

This year’s Brewfest is the biggest yet with eight breweries, a cidery and a winery. There will also be food trucks, music and events.

“We are stoked, the weather is cooperating. It's going to be an amazing event. We'll get at least 1,200 community members through the gates. It really is the premier outdoor winter party in the Flathead Valley and we're so happy that it's in downtown Kalispell,” said Mariman.

Don't miss out on this fun-filled weekend.

Whitefish Winter Carnival Details:

Gala: Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

Penguin Plunge: Feb. 4, 11 a.m. at Whitefish Lake

Pie Social: Feb. 4, 12:30 p.m. at St. Charles Parish

Grand Parade: Feb. 4, 3 p.m. in downtown Whitefish

Post Parade Social: Feb. 4, following the parade at the Firebrand Hotel

Rotary Pancake Breakfast: Feb.5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whitefish Moose Lodge

4th Annual Frost the Brewfest: