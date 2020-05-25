Whitefish Woody Weekend 2020 Canceled

WHITEFISH — A popular Flathead event has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitefish Woody Weekend 2020, presented by the Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and hosted by the Lodge at Whitefish Lake, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers say the event draws over 40 classic boat entrants from across the Pacific Northwest and Canada with more than half of the participants coming from outside of the Flathead Valley.

Event organizers determined that due to the number of participants from across the Pacific Northwest and Canada, the crowds, and the highly social interaction in confined spaces, it is not possible to hold the show, according to a news release.

Whitefish Woody Weekend IX is scheduled for June 25-27, 2021 at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake. Registration will open in mid-January 2021.