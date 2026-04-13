Whitefish's Earl Reynolds named James Beard Award Finalist

WHITEFISH — Earl Reynolds serves as executive chef at Herb & Omni on Central Avenue in downtown Whitefish.

Reynolds, who was born and raised in Whitefish, was recently named a James Beard Award finalist for best chef for the second time in his career.

"This is my home, and there’s no place like it. To put it on the map in the culinary world is a dream come true," Reynolds said.

Reynolds was home with his wife and young daughter when the James Beard finalists were announced.

"We just kind of dropped the phone and started jumping around in the kitchen. We were crying. My daughter was wondering what was going on — she thought we were sad, but we assured her that we were just really happy. It was a really special moment," Reynolds said.

This marks the second time Reynolds has been named a James Beard Award finalist for best chef. He previously earned recognition in 2023 as executive chef at Stone Hill Kitchen and Bar in Bigfork.

Reynolds describes his menu as New American, working closely with local farmers and ranchers while highlighting ingredients from northwest Montana.

"I get to just not only represent the ingredients that the mountains offer, but as a really proud born and raised Montanan kid. I’m proud to just represent our state in this journey," Reynolds said.

"Just really try to represent this part of Montana through the food," he added.

Herb & Omni executive sous chef Shane Vanveldhuizen said no one is more deserving of the recognition.

"He's serious in all the right ways and whimsical at the right times, and just a true professional and a really good human being," Vanveldhuizen said.

Reynolds said the James Beard recognition is a win for his entire team at Herb & Omni.

"So proud of my team, and just feel really grateful for this moment in the sun where we all get to just enjoy the fact that we were recognized by such an incredible foundation," Reynolds said.

Herb & Omni is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.