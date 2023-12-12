Whitefish's North Valley Food Bank holds biggest year-end fundraiser in organization's history

WHITEFISH — It’s the busiest stretch of the year for food banks in Northwest Montana with Christmas fast approaching.

To meet the growing demand for food assistance, the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is hoping to raise $465,000 by the end of the month, the biggest year-end fundraising campaign in the food bank’s history.

“Our food budget has gone through the roof because of this increase in need but also because of the high cost of food,” said North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert.

As the cost of living continues to rise in northwest Montana so does the need for food assistance and security.

“Over the last two years alone we’ve seen a 128% increase in the need for food assistance in our community, and it’s people coming in more often but it’s also new families coming in,” added Albert.

Albert said the 24 Days of Giving Fundraiser hopes to meet that growing demand, she said the food bank is seeing 80 new families a month on average.

“Families that maybe haven’t been here since the pandemic or families that had never had to come here before because of high prices of living in our valley.”

Albert said they’re seeing a dramatic increase in working families needing food assistance.

“It’s our senior neighbors, it’s our single moms, but it’s also just the regular family who lives next door to you, there’s 1-in-12 of our neighbors experience food insecurity and if you look at children it’s actually one-in-eight," said Albert.

Rissa Cloud — who lives in Whitefish and relies on a fixed income and disability after suffering a life-altering head injury — said North Valley Food Bank has helped her get by during hard times.

“This has helped me a lot, knowing at the end of the month I’m able to come in and get some veggies. It certainly helps my budget because it’s very low,” said Cloud.

Along with using services at the food bank, Rissa often volunteers.

She said North Valley is a welcoming environment, helping get rid of the unnecessary stigma behind needing food assistance.

“Maybe you will decide to work or maybe you will decide that coming in here and getting your groceries is what you need to do right now to take care of yourself,” said Cloud.

Albert said those who would like to donate or volunteer time at the food bank can find more information about the 24 days of giving online.

“You’re helping your neighbors and there’s a lot of them coming to the food bank, we’re a small community so we really have to help one another during this time," said Albert.