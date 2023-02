KALISPELL – Winter weather has prompted officials to close a section of a road in the Columbia Falls area.

Officials have announced that Hodgson Road is closed from Trumble Creek Road west to the Whitefish River due to whiteout conditions.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.