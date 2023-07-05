Wildfire danger on the rise in Flathead County

KALISPELL - The Flathead National Forest moved its fire danger level to "high" on Wednesday as hot and dry conditions and a lack of precipitation have led to a dangerous combination for wildfires.

Fire crews in Flathead County have been busy this past week responding to grass fires mainly caused by fireworks.

“In the last week we’ve had 40 fires,” said Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute.

Chute said a perfect storm of weather conditions has completely dried out the entire Flathead Valley.

“Yeah, we’re drier than normal, we’re about four inches down for the year, it’s wildland season and we need to take some extra precautions.”

Chute said tall grass fields — a dangerous ignition source for wildfires — are ticking time bombs.

“You know we need a multi-day half-inch rain, but it’s not in the forecast right now,” added Chute.

Chute said 80% of wildfires in Flathead County historically are human-caused.

He said now more than ever is the time to use common sense when handling fireworks and campfires.

“If you start a fire, you’re liable for it, and you can be charged for all resources to put that fire out.”

Chute said mowing tall grass around your property could be the difference in whether your home is saved if a wildfire is fast approaching.

“Clean up around it, rake, take the weed wacker and get that grass down just to a foot, even from a waist-high down to a foot or six inches makes a huge difference in fire behavior.," Chute said.