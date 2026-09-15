KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell confirms to MTN News that WinCo Foods has submitted remodel plans for the former Costco building in north Kalispell and are currently in the permit review process.

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WinCo submits plans to Kalispell for new store location

WinCo Foods is a 24-hour a day grocery store with no membership fee.

Customers bag their own groceries, and credit cards are not accepted.

This would be WinCo’s fourth location to open in Montana joining stores in Missoula, Helena, Bozeman and Billings.

The former Costco building is currently vacant after Costco opened a new store a mile north of the old location off highway 93 last November.

WinCo Foods confirmed to MTN News that they have submitted building plans to the City of Kalispell but could not release any additional details at this time.