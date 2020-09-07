Winds bringing power outages to Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Monday morning's winds are bringing down trees, branches, and powerlines across Northwest Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that 22 outages had nearly 1,500 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m. on Monday -- down from approximately 2,500 members earlier in the day.

Several, small power outages were being seen along Montana Highway 83 in the Swan Lake area.

The latest FEC power outages can be viewed here.

Meanwhile, NorthWestern Energy was reporting nearly 450 customers were without power in Thompson Falls.

A High Wind Warning is in effect on and around Flathead Lake for Monday. Strong northeast wind between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of 50 mph will create waves as high as five feet on the lake. Kalispell will see strong winds approaching 50 mph, as well.

A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the rest of the area, including the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys until 8 p.m. Monday for sustained winds out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph.