Winter weather forces flight cancellations, delays in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Thursday's severe winter weather in the Flathead is impacting several flights at Glacier Park International Airport.
Three departures have been canceled while delays are being reported on four arriving flights.
- RELATED: Winter weather brings difficult driving conditions, closures in the Flathead
- RELATED: Winter weather closes most lifts at Whitefish Mountain Resort
Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air and United Airlines have announced Thursday flight cancellations.
The latest flight information from Glacier Park International Airport can be found here.