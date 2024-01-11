Watch Now
Winter weather forces flight cancellations, delays in Kalispell

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 15:27:22-05

KALISPELL — Thursday's severe winter weather in the Flathead is impacting several flights at Glacier Park International Airport.

Three departures have been canceled while delays are being reported on four arriving flights.

Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air and United Airlines have announced Thursday flight cancellations.
