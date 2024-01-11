Watch Now
Winter weather closes most lifts at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Whitefish Mountain Resort
The view of Chair 1, Chair 2 and the Chair 6 Lift Plaza at Whitefish Mountain Resort on January 11, 2024.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 11, 2024
WHITEFISH — Bitter cold, snow and high winds have prompted Whitefish Mountain Resort to close most of its lifts.

Resort officials say that due to severe conditions, the only lifts that will be running for the remainder of Thursday are the Chair 6, the Big Easy Carpet and the 2 Easy Carpet.

The wind chill values have reached below -50º and "we cannot in good conscience keep the upper mountain open," Whitefish Mountain Resort posted on its website.

The following lifts are closed:

  • Chair 1
  • Chair 2
  • Chair 3
  • Cahir 5
  • Chair 7
  • T-Bar 2
  • Flower Point (Chair 11)

The Resort also announced on Thursday that Hellroaring Basin was closed.
The latest information regarding conditions at Whitefish Mountain Resort can be found at at https://skiwhitefish.com/.

