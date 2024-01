KALISPELL — Winter weather has prompted authorities to close a section of Hodgson Road in Flathead County.

The road is now closed from Trumble Creek Road to just east of Whitefish Stage Road due to blowing snow.

Gates were installed earlier this year to prevent traffic from entering the area during any road closure.

The Flathead County Roads Department was also reporting low visibility on Thursday morning at the intersection of Montana Highway 40 and U.S. Highway 93 in Whitefish.