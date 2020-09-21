Woman killed in crash near Whitefish ID'd

KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a Friday night crash in northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that Brittany Roth, 20, of Whitefish died in the accident that happened at the intersection of US Highway 93 and Farm to Market Road.

The Montana Highway Patrol previously told MTN News that the woman -- who has now been identified as Roth -- was driving a 2018 Hyundai Accent failed to yield while turning onto Highway 93 from Farm to Market Road.

Another driver southbound on 93 struck the Hyundai Accent t-bone style before spinning out of control and colliding with a northbound vehicle, according to the MHP. Three people in the other vehicles, all from Columbia Falls, were injured in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation into the accident.

