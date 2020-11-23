Woman killed in Monday Flathead County crash

KALISPELL — A woman died in an early Monday morning crash in the Flathead.

The Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Montana Highway 82 between Somers and Bigfork at 8:13 a.m. Monday morning.

MHP reports the driver of a Buick sedan heading westbound on Highway 82 lost control on a curve and crossed over the center line and was struck by an oncoming Chevy Suburban.

The Suburban struck the driver side door of the Buick sedan. The female driver of the Buick sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants of the Suburban suffered serious injuries and were transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

MHP Sergeant James Schneider tells MTN News that speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but there was snow on the roadway at the time of the accident.

Highway 82 remained partially blocked for three hours due to the fatal crash.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report