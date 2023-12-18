Wreaths Across America comes to Whitefish for the first time

WHITEFISH — The National Wreaths Across America Day was held across the United States on Saturday, December 16, 2023, including several ceremonies across Western Montana.

The event was held in Whitefish for the first time as members of the Whitefish VFW Post 267 placed the wreaths at the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is an annual tradition remembering service members who passed by placing a wreath on their graves.

More than 2 million volunteers and supporters gathered today to remember, honor, and teach at more than 4 thousand participating locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.