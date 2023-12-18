Watch Now
Wreaths Across America comes to Whitefish for the first time

The National Wreaths Across America Day was held across the U.S. on December 16, including for the first time in Whitefish.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Dec 18, 2023
WHITEFISH — The National Wreaths Across America Day was held across the United States on Saturday, December 16, 2023, including several ceremonies across Western Montana.

The event was held in Whitefish for the first time as members of the Whitefish VFW Post 267 placed the wreaths at the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is an annual tradition remembering service members who passed by placing a wreath on their graves.

More than 2 million volunteers and supporters gathered today to remember, honor, and teach at more than 4 thousand participating locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

