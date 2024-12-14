Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Whitefish cemetery

WHITEFISH — Veterans were honored and remembered Saturday morning as 350 wreaths were laid on graves at Whitefish Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.

“To me it’s not forgetting,” said Dustin Wegner.

Wegner served in the United States Navy from 1989 to 1994.

He’s the VFW Post 276 Commander representing Whitefish.

“This is just one of many ways to thank our veterans, to thank the men and women that served.”

Wegner opened the ceremony talking about what it means to be a veteran, and what it means to not be forgotten.

“You know it’s remembering them, honoring them and hopefully teaching the community that hey, our freedom wasn’t free, and you know this is a good way of doing it.”

15-year-old Alex Crowley laid wreaths on dozens of veteran’s graves alongside his Boy Scout Troop 1933.

He took the opportunity to listen and learn.

“It’s a way to give back for people that made the ultimate sacrifice, and it’s also great to meet some cool veterans who tell some amazing stories about their journeys and what they’ve gone through,” said Crowley.

Wegner was inspired to see the younger generation honoring veterans.

“You know it shows that the good wholesome moral values are still there, that you know these veterans fought for and that we still instill in our children,” said Wegner.