9-year-old Maverick Bench of Kila passes away after battle with rare disease

KALISPELL — A 9-year-old from a small rural town outside of Kalispell who touched the hearts of thousands of supporters lost his long and courageous fight.

Maverick Bench of Kila passed away early Monday morning at the Children’s Hospital of Colorado where he had been receiving critical care since June of last year.

Maverick’s hardship started in May of last year when he was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia; a rare condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

During his fight, Maverick underwent two bone marrow transplants, heavy doses of chemotherapy as well as a world of severe complications.

Over the past six months, Maverick’s fight went viral on social media, with more than 18,000 people following his Facebook page “Maverick’s Army,” for daily updates.

Maverick’s story reached the hearts of followers from all over the world, receiving letters of encouragement from as far away as Germany, Australia and Spain.

He is survived by his mom Colleen, dad Logan and four brothers.

Our heavy hearts are with Maverick and the entire Bench family.

