Zinke discusses victory in Western Congressional District race

KALISPELL — A familiar face in Montana politics was voted in for another term as Congressman Ryan Zinke defeated Monica Tranel for Montana's Western Congressional District.

Zinke and his supporters gathered at Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish on Tuesday night as votes rolled in.

The incumbent Republican defeated Tranel for the second time. He won 53% to 44% on Nov. 5, after winning the 2022 election matchup by 4%.

Zinke said his message resonates with Montana voters.

"I think both sides of the aisle Montanans understand that we need a border, the economy has to be one where you could be able to afford a home, let's bring down energy costs and let's get to work."

Zinke said a priority during his next term is focusing on rural infrastructure improvements in Montana.

"I sit on Appropriations, and I can tell you that across Montana, rural Montana when it comes to water, sewer, roads, bridges, is lagging behind, and it's hard to have an affordable house if you don't have a sewer system."

Zinke served as Secretary of the Interior from 2017 to 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and is eager to work with Trump again.

"You know I believe with Trump, and now you have three combat veterans and a son of a marine going to Washington D.C., I have to believe with that combination Montana is going to have a voice."

MTN News reached out to Monica Tranel's' team for a statement following Tuesday's election, but they declined.

