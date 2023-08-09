Fundraising efforts underway for Montana otter attack victims

(NOTE: Graphic description and photos of animal attack)

Fundraising efforts are now underway for two of the three women attacked by otters on the Jefferson River last week.

The women were floating on inner tubes on the evening of Aug. 2, 2023, when a group of otters attacked them near the Lewis and Clark Caverns.

All of the women were injured before they were able to get out of the water.

One of the women, Jen Royce, was seriously injured and flown to the hospital in Bozeman with severe bites to her face and arms.

gofundme photo Jen Royce suffered cuts and bites in the otter attack.

An account of the attack posted to the gofundme account for Royce reads:

"Several days ago, one of my dear friends, Jen, was shockingly attacked by river otters in the Jefferson River on a floating trip. She has suffered deep gashes and lacerations all over her hands, face, arms, and legs. She was lifeflighted out of the area and underwent a strenuous surgery. Obviously this has left her family with taxing medical bills especially as she cannot work while recovering from all of her injuries.



Many of you have likely met Jen and her husband, Jeff throughout the community. Jen has been a fixture at Rosauers in Bozeman since its opening in 2007. Her husband, Jeff, has been a firefighter/EMT with the Central Valley fire department for years. Their daughters are Reagan (12) and Zoey (13), and son Jameson (21 months)."

gofundme account Royce family

The other gofundme account for Stephanie Johnson reads:

"On Wednesday, August 2nd Steph and two friends were floating the Jefferson River when a sudden and unprovoked otter attack ensued. All three are local women who are familiar with the outdoors. Little did they know just how vicious otters can be - especially when attacking in deep water.



Steph felt the first bite under the water, below her innertube - which was then popped by teeth. Within seconds she and her friends were fighting off bites, scratches, and attempts to pull them under the water. Steph suffered multiple lacerations on her hands, arms, legs, and backside. Her thumb is shredded and she has stitches in multiple areas."

MTN's Chet Layman spoke with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) about the incident.

“The women were able to get to shore, two of them on one side, one on the other side of the river, and the otter left the area. All three women received injuries in the encounter,” said Morgan Jacobsen with FWP. “One of the women had injuries that were more serious; she was taken by helicopter to a hospital here in Bozeman. All three women have received treatment for their injuries.”

Jacobsen stresses otters are in just about every river in southwest Montana, and though attacks are rare, they do happen: a woman on the Madison in 2016, a young boy on the Big Hole in 2021.

This attack he says appears defensive.

“At this point, we haven't gotten reports of otters being seen in this area since then. We don’t have any plans at this time to try and locate or to trap and remove these otters, but we are posting signs in these areas advising visitors that there is otter activity going on in the area, to be aware of that,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen stresses attention when recreating on waterways, especially this time of year.

“When water levels are lower, that brings people who are recreating on rivers to closer proximity with wildlife that may be on those rivers as well. there’s just less water, less space, and so keep that in mind when you're out recreating, to do all you can to keep your distance from wildlife,” he said.

In a recent Facebook post, Jen Royce shared her story: