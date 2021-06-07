Helping Hands Poker Run returns for 2021

Motorcycle riders came together to help another family with a critically ill child.

The Helping Hands Poker Run was canceled last year because of COVID but returned with all the enthusiasm and support on Sunday.

"A little bit over two years old, he got diagnosed with leukemia last year," said Sammy Nemitz about her nephew Ezekiel "Zeke" Acheson, who was born on March 13, 2019. "After he got through the intense phases of his treatment, he's much happier now and he feels a lot better. And he's goofy now, and you just see such a difference."

Nemitz came to the run on behalf of the family.

"They've learned a lot of challenges had to learn how to completely rely on and cling to Christ during all this," she said about her sister Marissa and her husband Oliver. "But ultimately it's made them grow in their faith with God and trust in him more than they've ever really known because they had no choice. They're not in control of anything so they've had to lean on God."

The 29th annual Helping Hands poker run started in 1992 and counting the year off, it has received support for 30 years.

"Like a snowball effect," said Billee Clark, coordinator for the event. "Where we roll, the more people we seem to pick up. So it's great."

Clark has organized the poker run from the beginning.

"We always hope for the best," Clark said. "And the sad ones, it's really hard because you get so close. It's like losing a family member. A couple years ago we helped Sydney and I love her family. And that little girl just set in my heart hard. And we lost her. But I wouldn't have met them, I would have never had that joy if I hadn't have met her."

The families appreciate Billy Clark and the riders.

"I know for a fact because I've talked to my sister about it, she's very very thankful for everything that people have done the past year," Nemitz said. "People have been so loving and caring kind, especially this. Like how many people are showing up for this? Amazing."

The run started and ended in Billings, with stops in Laurel, Bridger, Belfry, Roberts.