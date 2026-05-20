Judge sentences drug dealing couple after raid turns up more than a pound of meth and a gun

MISSOULA — A Florence couple convicted of drug trafficking were sentenced Wednesday.

Megal Vincienzo Daricek, 30, and Summer Dawn Walraven, 28, both pleaded guilty in January 2026, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Walraven and Daricek traveled to Spokane, Washington, to pick up meth with plans to sell it in Missoula.

In April 2025, someone tipped off investigators about the couple.

Members of the Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force then searched Walraven's room at the Liv-A-Way Suites.

Investigators found more than a pound of methamphetamine, along with drug dealing paraphernalia and a gun.

Daricek pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and the drug charges.

A judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

Walraven was sentenced to 4 years.

