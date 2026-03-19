Kalispell man receives national honor for wildfire mitigation efforts

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man received a national honor for his work in wildfire preparedness.

Mike West, a fire prevention and mitigation specialist for the U.S. Forest Service, was awarded the 2026 Wildfire Mitigation Award.

The National Fire Protection Association's website described West as someone who takes action.

"Mike has gone above and beyond his typical job responsibilities as a prevention specialist on the Flathead National Forest by leading community collaborations for wildfire mitigation. He has helped secure significant funding for hazardous fuels reduction work and communicates well with residents and visitors alike to explain the importance of fuels reduction." The National Fire Protection Association

West was instrumental in securing a $10 million Federal Community Wildfire Defense Grant for the Glacier Gateway Project, according to the Flathead Electric Cooperative.

The cooperative said the project will protect 80,000 residents near Glacier National Park by treating 3,500 acres of land.

The cooperative also said West helped lead the Blacktail Powerline Project, which aims to reduce wildfire risk in Lakeside while increasing the reliability of the local electrical grid.

West was one of 12 winners from across seven states. He was the only recipient from Montana.

You can see the full list of recipients here.