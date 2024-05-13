KPAX wins prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Award

KPAX has been recognized as the best in the "Excellence in Innovation" category of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the awards are recognized as among the most prestigious in the news industry and "demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the public."

“Our team is consistently committed to serving our audiences and they recognize the importance of quality journalism for the people that count on us,” Keith Hatten, news director of KPAX said. “This award is humbling to win and it’s my hope that our community members see it as representative of the high level of responsibility we know we’re held to by Western Montana.”

KPAX was recognized with an award for the newscast "Low Water, High Stakes: The Future of Flathead Lake."

Watch the KPAX special report on Flathead Lake below: