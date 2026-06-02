LAKE COUNTY — Heavy rainfall and runoff have caused flooding and road closures in Lake County as the Mission Valley manages high water levels across multiple creeks.

Brian Hogenson, a hydrologist with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said the flooding stems from conditions that built up in the surrounding mountains.

"It's really just a hydrologic event from the conditions that were set up in the Mission Mountains."

Those conditions triggered a powerful chain reaction across the region, Hogenson said.

"It set off a pretty intense runoff condition to the valleys."

Mission Creek, Post Creek and Crow Creek — all carrying runoff from the Mission Mountains — contributed to this week's flooding. At Post Creek, water levels have surpassed 700 cubic feet per second.

"This is flowing above 700 cfs at this point, which is a pretty high flow for this area," Hogenson said.

The elevated flows prompted emergency services to respond across the county.

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Lake County crews respond to flooding, road closures

Mark Clary with the Lake County Office of Emergency Management said his team has been active throughout the event.

"Been pretty busy the past couple days chasing reports of flooding here and there."

Clary said emergency management has been coordinating with multiple agencies to monitor conditions and protect infrastructure.

"We're working with CSKT Disaster and Emergency Services, Lake County Roads, the bridge crew to make sure if something happens to determine if something happens to close the roads."

So far, two roads have been closed — Delaney Way and Rocky Butte Road — while others remain under monitoring. Hogenson said there is little that can be done to redirect the excess water, but teams are focused on limiting the impact on the community.

"Mother Nature has to run its course here on this one. We're doing our best to minimize impacts and let the system play out the way that it will."

Clary urged residents to keep their distance from the affected waterways.

"Stay safe, stay away from the moving water, respect water. The closer you get to the creeks, the closer you put yourself in danger."

Clary said water levels are expected to begin receding within the next week.

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