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Lake County reports temporary 911 service disruptions

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MTN News
Lake County.jpg
Posted

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County officials say the county's 911 service provider is experiencing issues affecting emergency phone lines.

According to a social media post by Lake County, 911 calls are currently being rerouted to an alternate number within the dispatch center. However, callers may still receive a busy signal while trying to reach emergency services.

Officials say anyone unable to get through to 911 should call the non-emergency number at 406-883-7301 and select option 1.

Residents may also text 911 for emergency assistance.

It is unclear what caused the outage or when full service will be restored.

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