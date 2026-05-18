LAKE COUNTY, MT — Legal dumping can be a challenge in rural communities, and Lake County Solid Waste is working to improve disposal access for the roughly 34,000 residents it serves.

The county manages more than 30,000 tons of household garbage each year at a cost of about $5 million annually.

Administrative Assistant Connie Slocum said getting to a transfer station or affording the $180 annual fee can be a barrier for some residents.

"If you're not able to afford, reach out to us let us know what those reasons are," Slocum said.

Director Stacey Knight said the department works to find solutions to combat illegal dumping, including bringing transfer stations closer to residents.

"We have six rural transfer sites spread throughout Lake County," Knight said.

The county also operates two recycling stations in the valley and partners with local organizations.

"We do everything we can to work with natural resources, with the tribe. When they do clean up illegal dumps, we don't charge them for that," Knight said.

Knight said the department waives fees for local organization cleanups and offers programs such as “Landfill to You” and e-waste days, during which the first 300 pounds of electronic waste is accepted free of charge.

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Lake County Solid Waste works to make legal dumping more accessible

Slocum said keeping Lake County clean is a shared responsibility.

"Take pride in where we live, it's beautiful and we do that together. We need to all work together in doing that and keeping it beautiful," Slocum said.

Knight said the work goes beyond collecting waste.

"Solid waste is an extremely important part of the community. Until those facilities aren't available anymore, then people start to realize how important it is," Knight said.

The next step for the Lake County transfer station is educating the public on proper recycling.

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