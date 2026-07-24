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Lightning strike sparks fire in the Bitterroot National Forest

Coyote Coulee Fire
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Bitterroot National Forest
Fire crews extinguish hot spots from the Coyote Coulee Fire
Coyote Coulee Fire
Coyote Coulee Fire
Posted

MISSOULA — A lightning strike from Thursday night's thunderstorm sparked a wildfire in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Coyote Coulee Fire burned less than an acre 3 miles west of Charlos Heights near Lost Horse Observation Point Road, according to the Bitterroot National Forest.

Fire crews from the Darby Volunteer Fire Department and the Bitterroot National Forest worked together to quickly get the fire contained.

Coyote Coulee Fire
Fire crews extinguish hot spots from the Coyote Coulee Fire

In a Facebook post, the Bitterroot National Forest said, "Thanks to the Darby Volunteer Fire Department for getting a jump start on putting water on the fire."

Friday morning, fire crews mopped up and extinguished any remaining hot spots.

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