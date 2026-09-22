MDT to close sections of US 93, MT 35 in Lake County for core sampling this week

LAKE COUNTY, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will be closing sections of U.S. Highway 93 and Montana Highway 35 in Lake County this week for core sampling operations.

Work is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 25 in Arlee, Ravalli and Polson. All work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Watch our full story below:

MDT to close sections of US 93 and MT 35 in Lake County for core sampling this week

MDT is conducting the core sampling to test the strength of the roadway and help plan future repairs.

Drivers should expect lane closures, flaggers, reduced speed limits and slight delays. Motorists are asked to watch for workers and equipment and follow all posted signs.

Work is planned for the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 22:



US 93 in Arlee from north of the North Street intersection to north of the White Coyote Road intersection, mile marker 18.5 to 20

US 93 in Ravalli from the Krantz Memorial Cemetery to north of the Old Highway 93 intersection, mile marker 29 to 31.4

Wednesday, Sept. 23:



US 93 in Polson from south of the Caffrey Road and Ford Road intersection to south of the MT 35 intersection, mile marker 59 to 58.9

MT 35 in Polson from the US 93 intersection to north of the Fulkerson Lane intersection, mile marker 0.2 to 3.6

Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Sept. 25:



US 93 in Polson from the MT 35 intersection to north of the Meadow Road intersection, mile marker 59.2 to 67.4

The public can contact MDT Public Involvement with questions or comments by calling 406-444-6274 or emailing mdtprojectpi@mt.gov. More information is available at mdt.mt.gov.

