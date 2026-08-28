Meet Dax: The robot helping Missoula County improve accessibility

MISSOULA — Have you seen this robot rolling around the sidewalks and trails in Missoula County? Its name is Dax and the county is using it to help collect measurements for the Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation.

According to the County, the data collected by Dax will be used by LifeQuest, the County’s ADA consultant.

Dax will collect data about sidewalk grades and other accessibility measurements. The county said this will help it understand where barriers exist and plan improvements for future accessibility projects.

In a post on social media, the county said no personal data is collected or stored.

"The cameras that Dax uses stay pointed at the pavement, not at people, to collect field measurements," the county wrote.