MISSOULA — Street design. You may not think of it much, but the City of Missoula has been recently.

After the passage of its new zoning code about a year ago, the city has been turning its attention to street management as infill development continues to grow.

And on Monday night, the Missoula City Council took a step toward advancing the city’s street policy goals.

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Missoula City Council adopts updated streets policy with the goal of advancing towards a more equitable city

The Missoula City Council voted to adopt its Complete Streets Policy Update, paving the way for addressing the city’s goals of a more walkable and equitable Missoula.

“We think this will really help reduce some of the disparities we see,” said Jackie Semmens, state government relations director for Montana and Wyoming for the American Heart Institute.

Zac Volheim

Semmens says her organization is excited for the updated policy because they believe it will ultimately improve public health.

“We know that physical activity is a huge part of having a healthy lifestyle, contributing to lower rates of heart disease, improving longevity, but we also know that not everyone has the ability to get out and be active depending on where they live. So our city designs are a really important part of how people can incorporate physical activity into their daily life,” said Semmens.

The policy itself looks to prioritize street designs for all users, with an encouragement towards non-motorized transportation.

At the council’s Nov. 4 committee meeting, the plan was greatly discussed, with council member Kristen Jordan thanking city staff for incorporating community feedback into the plan.

“I almost feel a little emotional because I feel like you really did take the time to listen to what I brought forward on behalf of a bunch of user groups. And I just want to say thank you very much for your hard work and for taking this back and reviewing it and implementing the comments that we got from these different user groups. You did an absolutely exceptional job,” said Jordan.

The updated streets policy places a large emphasis on the process of improving streets, requiring city planners to present project updates to the City Council on a bi-annual basis.

The policy also directs city planners to reach out to the communities for input before any projects break ground.