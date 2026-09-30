Missoula City Council advances contract with Poverello Center for final vote

MISSOULA — On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council voted to advance a contract with the Poverello Center for a final vote at its next meeting.

The contract itself is worth $211,000, most of which goes towards the Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, managed by the Poverello Center.

The HOT provides critical emergency resources to those outside the shelter around the clock, often helping those in crisis.

This contract is not new however, as the city has partnered with the Poverello Center for the HOT for several years now.

The final vote for approval will take place next Monday, October 5th, at the City Council’s regular meeting.