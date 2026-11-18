MISSOULA — It’s pretty safe to say that Montana voters like to have transparency when it comes to their public officials.

The Missoula City Council shares a similar mindset, and now, it’s made another push toward delivering on that transparency.

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Missoula City Council advances ordinance requiring officials to disclose business and property interests

On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council voted to advance an ordinance that would require public officials to disclose private property holdings and financial interests.

“What business disclosure is about is to ensure that we're not having that conflict between public duty and private interest need the statement of purpose set for the code of ethics prohibiting conflict between public duty and private interest as required by the Constitution of the State of Montana,” said council member Bob Campbell.

Council member Bob Campbell introduced the resolution.

Within it, it would require the Mayor and City Council Members to disclose benefits, past and present, received from current and past employers as well as any other business interest. Meaning the ownership of any security, equity or evidence of indebtedness in any business or corporation or other entity.

It also requires disclosure of any property owned within the city’s planning zone, excluding the primary residence.

Something that Council President Mike Nugent says is a reasonable amount to disclose.

“I think there is a balance between asking members of the public to serve in these positions, have some level of privacy, while making sure that the things that are actually potentially conflicts on the board or the council or legislature, whatever the level of that they're serving on, are disclosed,” said council member Mike Nugent.

For members of the public, like Carrie Schrieber, the ordinance is a step in the right direction for transparency.

“I hear comments, rumors, whatever you might say, and then I'm trying to get clear answers, and they're just impossible to get. And so I think this would be wonderful for protecting all of you from that type of rumors and concerns; just to know that you've been straightforward with us is awesome,” said Schrieber.

A final vote will take place on December 14th at the council’s regular meeting.

