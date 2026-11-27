MISSOULA — When a proposed AI data center at the old Bonner Mill failed to get off the ground, community members understood their fight was just beginning.

And now, members from Missoula Neighbors United have come together to craft their own proposed zoning regulations for data centers, providing a blueprint for how Missoula County may navigate its own regulations.

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Missoula community members come together to craft their own data center zoning regulations

“This is an iterative process that's going to continue to grow over the next couple of months or that we come up with some sort of amendment that we propose to the county. And part of what we'd like to learn tonight are the different possibilities that exist for us in implementing this,” said Alessandro Mitchell, a member of Missoula Neighbors United.

Mitchell, alongside Maire Odermann, are members of Missoula Neighbors United and were the main ones who drafted the proposed zoning regulations.

Those regulations span over 70 pages in their current form… trying to weed out any loophole that may exist.

“We had to relearn things over and over again. And one thing we learned was how many, like, gaps can exist in just one section of an ordinance. And so we'd have to go all week. We started with, like, 10 pages. And now it's at, like, 80-70. And so that's how you learn how many gaps you have to fill,” said Maire Odermann.

The main roadblock that Odermann and Mitchell ran into was a state law passed in 2025 - The Right to Compute Act.

The Right to Compute Act treats access to computing resources as a constitutional right, with any restrictions having to be “demonstrably necessary and narrowly tailored to fulfill a compelling government interest”.

They say that their proposed regulations are narrowly tailored because they regulate the physical infrastructure and documented off-site impacts of data centers.

They also say that their proposal largely provides definitions for data centers, which they say provides clarity to not only government entities, but to the public.

“We tried our best to make it defensible given the state and federal precedents that we have to adhere to, that being the Right to Compute Act that was passed in 2025 and the Nollan-Dolan Tigard federal law, which prescribes narrow tailoring for regulations such as this one,” said Mitchell.

From here, Missoula Neighbors United plan to continue to meet with Missoula County planning staff, although they acknowledge that with the 2027 legislative session about to begin, state laws governing data centers may change.

