MISSOULA — For those who go through the justice system, the process is long and arduous.

Missoula County’s Justice Department is well aware of this and they’re currently looking to establish a Family Justice Center to provide a better experience for those in difficult positions.

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Missoula County eyeing establishment of Family Justice Center

“What we've seen throughout the state this year has been heartbreaking. And if we can create a center, that's gonna save people's lives. I don't know why we wouldn't do it,” said Erin Shreder, crime victim advocate for Missoula County’s Justice Department.

Shreder says the current system often presents significant barriers for families who have to navigate multiple locations, court dates, and different judges along with childcare.

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“The more times they have to travel between the agencies, they drop out and they don't get the resources they need,” said Shreder.

Shreder also says that a Family Justice Center would reduce barriers, providing families and individuals a one-stop shop for all things related to their proceedings.

“If someone has been a victim of a crime, they can go there to speak with a detective or a prosecutor. They can get help for orders of protection. The dream-big version would have medical therapy, job training, resources, a diaper bank. Really, anyone who needs any resources in the criminal justice system, they go there, and they get it all,” said Shreder.

This is just the start of the Family Justice Center.

The department is using a federal grant to study its feasibility, although additional funding will be needed.

If that happens, it will take several more years for the center to be established.