SEELEY LAKE — “We've been evacuated twice during the Jocko fire and the Rice Ridge fire, 10 years apart. And the Rice Ridge fire got literally within two miles of us. In fact, we evacuated out before mandatory evacuation,” said Gene Schade, a Seeley Lake resident.

“The big DC-10 literally came right over our property as they were dropping slurry on the adjacent mountain,” said Schade.

Schade is a Seeley Lake resident of 26 years. Over his time there, he’s seen the risks that living in an urban wildland interface can bring.

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Missoula County holds community wildfire protection plan open house in Seeley Lake

“Our forest is made to burn. It's evolved alongside fire since time immemorial. So if a fire starts out here, it's ecologically destined to burn. So if there's a fire start, it's pretty likely that it will spread,” said Ella Lamger, a wildfire resilience planner for Missoula County.

After receiving a grant, Missoula County now has a wildfire resilience team, going around the county to develop a plan to make Missoula’s communities better adapted to the environment we live in.

On Thursday night, she and her team made the trip up to Seeley Lake, holding an open house for residents to learn about the county’s community wildfire protection plan update.

“We need to slowly transition how we think about fire. Rather than something to fight against and to put out immediately, but something to adapt to and learn how to live alongside. And that's the overall goal of this CWPP update: to create a more resilient future,” said Lamger.

Part of that plan includes helping Missoula County residents, like Schade, perform fuels reduction and treatment around their homes.

That work often comes with a monetary grant to assist with payment for the work.

“When I got the estimate, and I looked at it, I said to my wife, we cannot afford not to do this,” said Schade.

“So when the opportunity came to have some wildfire mitigation done, for me to pay only 25%, it was very good,” said Schade.

For more information on the county’s wildfire mitigation assistance programs, head to its website.

