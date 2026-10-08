Missoula County rolls out plan for creation of water and sewer district in Lolo

MISSOULA — The wastewater and water facilities in Lolo have seen better days.

Much of the infrastructure is decades old, some reaching as far back as the 1960’s.

It is also out of compliance with Montana Department of Environmental Quality requirements.

Missoula County is looking to address issues the utilities have by creating a special district to fund the project.

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Missoula County rolls out plan for creation of water and sewer RSID in Lolo

On Thursday, Missoula County staff presented the Missoula County commissioners a draft plan for the creation of a residential special improvement district, or RSID, for the Lolo sewer expansion.

“I'm just standing saying, as a person who's lived in Lolo since, I don't know, sometime in the 80s, I wholly approve of this whole idea and please approve of it. And I'll go out and work for you guys,” said one Lolo resident who gave public comment at the meeting.

The new RSID would be mirrored over the existing RSID that Lolo has for its sewer and water systems.

The project would cost an estimated $7.3 million, with a tax impact of roughly $4,000 for the average parcel. This could be paid either by a one-time payment or bonded to state loans over the course of 20 years.

“For a sewer that will last for the lifetime of the folks who are in these houses, and crucial for life in a house,” said Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick.

Much of the funding for upgrades to the water system would go toward upgrading two of Lolo's three wells, along with adding an emergency generator. It would also go toward the replacement of a critical water main that runs below Highway 93.

Brent O’Connor, engineering technician for Missoula County Public Works, says there are additional benefits.

“You’ll get 400 new connections out of it, just by the simple fact of the upgrade,” said O’Connor.

The wastewater portion of the project would replace a pump at the treatment plant, as well as replace the lining between the ground and where the sewage is kept before treatment.

Residents in the area will have a protest period from Oct.17 to Nov. 20. The second hearing is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3.