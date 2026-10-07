MISSOULA — Missoula County recently announced that it will be bringing vehicle registration services to the small communities outside of Missoula, including Lolo, Clinton and Frenchtown.

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Missoula County set to bring vehicle registration and more to surrounding communities this October

“I don't think it'll impact us personally, but I think the idea of offering people for whom mobility issues or the super high gas prices are an issue to have something local,” said Valerie Hess, a Lolo resident.

Starting Wednesday, October 14th, Missoula County and the Missoula Public Library Bookmobile will be bringing all the necessary supplies to help residents with vehicle titles, registration, license plates and property tax payments.

Residents in Lolo can visit the Lolo School and Community Library and the Clinton Food Bank; in Frenchtown, the Frenchtown School and Community Library.

“We recognize that these communities, sometimes it can be challenging for people to drive all the way down to the courthouse to find parking, and then to access our services in a short amount of time,” said Shyra Scott, clerk and treasurer director for Missoula County.

Scott says that the county wants to deliver a similar experience to those in city limits - being able to get your business with the clerk or treasurer done on your lunch break.

The pop-up stops the county will be putting up will take place in Lolo on the 14th and 21st from 4 - 6 PM, on the 21st from 3:45 - 5:15 PM in Clinton and on the 15th and 22nd from 4 - 6 PM in Frenchtown.

