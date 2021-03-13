Missoula Irish Dancers perform live for first time since pandemic began

MISSOULA — Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, the Missoula Irish Dancers performed live for the first time since the pandemic started a year ago.

Saturday morning at Caras Park, the dancers showcased their moves to parents, family, and other onlookers.

The traditional Irish step dancing school hosts classes for children grades K-12. Sarah Donnelly-Litz started the school in 2005 when she was a freshman at the University of Montana.

Donelly-Litz said COVID-19 restrictions have been hard on the school since recitals couldn’t happen—something she said is the favorite part of dance classes for kids.

Last March, all the planned performances were canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Usually, we are slammed for the month of March; like, we have tons of performances all over town," explained Donnelly-Litz.

Traditionally, March signifies Irish celebrations in coordination with St. Patrick's Day on the 17th.

"We only have two scheduled for this year, which is better than nothing. We’re just happy to be out here and kids are so happy to show their parents what they’ve been working on all year,” she added.

Donnelly-Litz said the school is always welcoming new students and encouraged those interested to visit the Missoula Irish Dancers website.