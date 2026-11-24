MISSOULA, Mont. — Earlier this year, I was reporting on a story about parking in the University District when I got a parking ticket.

Flash forward perhaps a few too many months, and my parking ticket is still unpaid.

But for the next two weeks, the Missoula Parking Commission is giving people, like me, the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items, and with it comes some forgiveness.

WATCH how a parking ticket can become an opportunity to help someone in need:

Missoula Parking Commission holding 'Food for Fines' until next Friday

“We'll take up to $20 off of your citation balance,” said Emily Maltaverne, business manager for the Missoula Parking Commission.

My ticket was $20, so I’m in luck. But keep in mind, if yours is greater than $20, you will still have to pay the remainder.

Food for Fines will run for one more week due to increased interest.

You can drop off your cans at the Missoula Parking Commission's office located on Main Street downtown on the first floor of the parking garage.