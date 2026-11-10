Missoula school district suffers data breach through third-party education software

MISSOULA — On Oct. 26, Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) was notified of a data breach that may have exposed employee information.

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MCPS suffers data breach through third-party education software - 6,000 individuals affected

The incident occurred entirely within the systems of a third-party education software used by the school district.

A spokesperson for the district told MTN that no district systems or networks were accessed or compromised.

Social Security numbers, email addresses and home addresses may have been exposed for roughly 6,000 current and former MCPS employees and employment applicants through the third-party software company, Frontline Education.

The software is used nationwide, and the company reported that the incident affected about 1.3 million people.

The district says that Frontline Education has notified the Montana Attorney General and three national credit bureaus, along with those impacted.

If you were affected, you can visit Frontline Education’s website.