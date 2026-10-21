MISSOULA, Mont. — Affordable housing has been a hot topic in Missoula ever since the pandemic sent housing prices soaring, and various agencies and private entities have been trying to alleviate the problem. On Wednesday, they took another step toward building more permanently affordable housing.

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Missoula sees another income-restricted permanently affordable housing development break ground

“Driving by these when they're completed and seeing them and knowing that, the people who live there own something and aren't subject to the market and the vagaries of the market that so many people — that reduces so many people's sense of security. So just knowing that I helped do that is going to be really a great feeling,” said Andy Erickson, co-owner of Kind Home Cooperative.

Zach Volheim

Erickson says that after building and remodeling expensive homes for years, he and his co-owners were ready to put their skills to a different use.

Now they’re starting work on four two-bedroom condos, which will be for sale and deed-restricted to those who make up to 120% of the area median income, roughly $72,000 for a two-person household.

“We're from the community. We're in building. And while we don't feel like the gentrification and price increases are our fault, by any means, it's something that we would love to have the chance to work on using the same skills that kind of can lead us into this situation, depending on how responsibly the work is done,” Erickson said.

The project itself, known as Serviceberry Grove Homes, was made possible through a public-private partnership.

Front Step Community Land Trust (CLT) provided the land while the Missoula Redevelopment Agency provided TIF funding for infrastructure, like a fire hydrant.

Kate Whittler, communications manager for Front Step CLT, said that with the cost of construction, the development wouldn’t be possible without the partnerships that came together.

“It's just tougher and tougher with the cost of materials and labor to build things that are affordable. So we're really appreciative of Kind Homes for being guys who are really excited, like they're kind of volunteering their time to make this project happen, and money from the MRA,” Whittler said.

There is no set date yet for when the homes may be finished, although Front Step CLT, Kind Homes and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency are hoping for sometime next year.