Montana Knife Company opens its doors to next generation for National Manufacturing Day

MISSOULA — Montana Knife Company opened its doors on Thursday to the next generation for National Manufacturing Day.

Students from Corvallis and Darby High School had the opportunity to tour Montana Knife Company’s facility on Thursday in recognition of National Manufacturing Day.

Organized in part by Montana State University, the tours provided students - who are currently enrolled in classes like machining and welding - an inside look at the real-world processes of a large manufacturing operation.

Montana Knife Company is currently looking to fill 10 positions, being mixed between manufacturing and administrative positions, but with their continued growth, they expect there will be more jobs to come.