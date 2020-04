MT COVID-19 cases total 281

According to the Montana COVID-19 response map, the state's total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday now equals 281.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Flathead: 3

Gallatin: 8

Lewis and Clark: 1

Missoula: 1

Toole: 3

The total cases across the state now total:

Gallatin County - 109 Cases

Yellowstone County - 38 Cases

Flathead County - 23 Cases

Missoula County - 19 Cases

Toole County - 15 Cases

Lewis and Clark County - 14 Cases

Silver Bow County - 11 Cases

Cascade County - 11 Cases

Madison County - 6 Cases

Park County - 6 Cases

Lincoln County - 6 Cases

Broadwater County - 4 Cases

Lake County - 4 Cases

Deer Lodge County - 3 Cases

Jefferson County - 2 Cases

Ravalli County - 2 Cases

Carbon County - 1 Cases

Beaverhead County - 1 Cases

Musselshell County - 1 Cases

Meagher County - 1 Cases

Roosevelt County - 1 Cases

Hill County - 1 Cases

Liberty County - 1 Cases

Glacier County - 1 Cases

Total hospitalizations now total 24 people across the state, and 6 deaths.