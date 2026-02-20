Mumford & Sons announce summer concert at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons will perform at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on June 4 as part of their Prizefighter Tour.

Sierra Ferrell will join the bill with her genre-bending Americana style.

According to a release, the band continues to evolve their sound into something more arena-ready while staying true to the songwriting that built their global following.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. General public tickets will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time through outriderspresent.com.