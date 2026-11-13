New rental kitchen in Ronan lowers barriers for aspiring food businesses

RONAN, Mt. — A new commercial kitchen in Ronan is giving local bakers, chefs and aspiring food entrepreneurs an opportunity to turn their recipes into businesses — without the expense of opening a restaurant.

Spring Creek Kitchen, created by Mission West Community Development, provides a fully equipped rental kitchen where local food businesses can prepare products, test ideas and serve customers.

From wood-fired pizza to homemade sauces, the space is designed to help entrepreneurs take their first steps into the food industry.

“There is no wood fire pizza around here, and that flavor is just excellent,” one customer said.

Travis White, operations manager with Mission West Community Development and a local restaurant owner, was among the first to use the kitchen to serve wood-fired pizza.

The facility includes commercial equipment such as flat tops, broilers and a pizza oven, along with freezer space and other resources businesses need to prepare food.

“… just about anything a restaurant would need to operate for a short period of time,” White said.

White said starting a food business through the rental kitchen is much easier than opening a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant.

“There’s a huge difference in starting a brick-and-mortar like we have down the street than starting here. It was infinitely easier,” White said.

Mission West created the kitchen to lower the barriers for people interested in starting or growing a food business. Rental rates are range prices per day, giving businesses access to commercial equipment without the overhead costs of owning or operating their own facility.

“That is the best part. All you’re bringing is your inventory and packaging,” White said.

For customers, the kitchen also offers an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and keep more business in the community.

“It is reasonably priced, and I feel good about supporting the local economy,” one customer said.

Spring Creek Kitchen is available to one business at a time. Those interested in renting the space can find more information here.