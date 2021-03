MISSOULA — The Missoula restaurant Pearl Cafe sees new ownership and temporary closure starting Monday, March 1.

After 45 years in the culinary field, owner Pearl Cash is moving on from the business located on Front Street.

New owners will work to revamp the restaurant with remodels and other updates.

The plan is to open back up during the summer.

In a voice mail message, Pearl Cash said, "thank you for all your years of support, and best wishes to you all."